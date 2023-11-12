Days of rain likely in San Diego County starting mid-week

San Diego County is expected to get multiple days of rain later this week, likely beginning Wednesday, forecasters said Sunday.

Rainfall estimates for Wednesday through Saturday range from 1 to 1.5 inches in the coast and valleys, 0.25 to 1 inch in the deserts, and 1.5 to 3 inches in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry and warm conditions for early this week before a pattern change! The middle to end of the week will bring wetter and windier conditions. Rain is most likely Wednesday through Saturday but there remains low confidence in rainfall amounts and timing of the heaviest rain. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rHRxk5VdGc — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 12, 2023

Along the coast, mostly cloudy conditions are expected through Friday, with high temperatures hitting the mid-70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s.

San Diego County desert areas are expected to see highs in the upper 70s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the high 50s to mid-60s in the mountains.

Forecasters predict that once the storm system moves out, likely next Sunday or Monday, dry weather will return with warmer temperatures.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday, but current projections are for winds to mostly remain under 20 knots.