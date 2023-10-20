San Diego County unemployment rate drops to 4%

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 4% in September, down from a revised 4.3% in August and above the year-ago estimate of 3.1%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9% for California and 3.6% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between August 2023 and September 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 2,500 from 1,565,600 to 1,568,100 as agricultural employment declined by 300 jobs.

Seasonal increases drove up government employment by 8,000 for the largest month-over advance. With the academic school year coming into full swing and the return of elementary school teachers and teacher assistants, local government educational services gained 6,800, accounting for 85% of the growth. State government contributed an additional 1,100 jobs with federal government adding 100.

The construction industry also reported an addition of 1,100 jobs.

Leading month-over decline was professional and business services with a loss of 3,600 jobs. Of those, professional, scientific and technical services made up 3,100 of the jobs lost.

Between September 2022 and September 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 28,900 -- a gain of 1.9%. Agricultural employment decreased by 100 for a total of 9,400 jobs.

As has been par for the course over the past several years, leisure and hospitality represented the largest year-over growth, increasing by 11,700 jobs. That growth was divided between accommodation and food services -- up 6,600 -- and arts, entertainment, and recreation -- up 5,100. Arts, entertainment, and recreation saw a 17% year-over increase, the largest industry subsector growth rate compared to every other nonfarm industry, the EDD reported.

Private education and health services reported an addition of 9,500 jobs with the entirety attributed to a 10,100 gain in health care and social assistance, with 600 jobs lost in private educational service. Other services also posted a gain, adding 4,400 jobs.

Leading the year-over decline was professional and business services -- down 4,400 -- almost half of which were centered around employment services -- down 2,100. Other industries that reported job declines include information with a loss of 500, manufacturing, 400, and farm jobs, down 100.