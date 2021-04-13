San Diego County Stops Administering J&J Vaccine After Feds Call For Pause

San Diego County will follow the federal government's recommendation to pause usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the department investigates rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating after 6 women between the ages of 18 and 48 experienced unusual clots 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The six cases are among more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine that have been administered across the U.S. and the vast majority of people experience mild or no side effects.

"These events appear to be extremely rare," the agencies said in a joint statement.

Dr. Peter Marks, Director, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, explains why the FDA recommended a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine despite the appearance of blood clots being so rare.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

San Diego County was already bracing for a steep drop in J&J vaccine supply after a manufacturing mistake at a Johnson & Johnson plant in Baltimore led to the recall of 15 million vaccine doses last week.

The nearly 5 million doses expected for distribution across the U.S. dropped to nearly 700,000. In California, the 572,70 doses expected dropped to 67,600.

Now, sites that administer the J&J vaccine will need to hold on to their supply until the FDA gives further guidance on its usage. A federal advisory committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the reactions and consider how to proceed, and officials said they expect more information in a few days.

San Diego County was only expected to receive about 3,400 J&J doses for the entire week, so the pause is not likely to make a large impact on distribution efforts.

Cal Fire San Diego, who often distributes the J&J vaccine to rural communities through a program called Operation Collaboration, said that they are working to use other supply -- either Moderna or Pfizer -- to continue their process.

What to do if you got the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Officials are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.

If you have not experienced any of the above side effects within three weeks after vaccination, the risk of an adverse reaction is unlikely, the FDA said, but keep monitoring for symptoms.

For doctors, if a patient needs treatment for a blood clot, U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin.

“In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC said.