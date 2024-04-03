Coldest Pacific storm of the season headed toward San Diego County

The coldest Pacific storm of the season is expected to hit San Diego County on Thursday, forecasters said.

"The last few days, we had some of the warmest temps we've seen in a while, but that's going to be changing abruptly," NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez said, adding that temperatures will start dropping on Thursday as clouds and winds increase.

There will be chances of drizzle late Wednesday and Thursday morning, but the bulk of the rain will likely come Thursday evening into Friday. Plan for a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, when temperatures could be up to 25 degrees below average for this time of year, according to Perez.

The incoming storm may also bring very low snow levels and gusty winds, Perez said. In a post on X, the National Weather Service said that snow levels could fall as low as 3,000 feet on Friday.

Who's ready for cold again?!



Tomorrow will see a switch from clear skies and warmer temps to... well, pretty much the exact opposite. Snow levels look to fall as low as 3000 FT Friday, which will allow for accumulating snow on the Cajon Pass! Please plan accordingly. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JDNH2jPCNH — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 3, 2024

This system comes after an Easter weekend storm drenched the county. San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, Ramona and Alpine all broke records on Saturday in the amount of rain they got, according to the NWS.

"The silver lining here is it's going to be a weaker, faster-moving system, and thus will not yield as much precipitation as the Easter weekend storm," Perez explained.

Thursday temperatures:

Coasts: Low 60s

Valleys: Low 60s

Mountains: Upper 40s to low 50s

Deserts: Mid to upper 70s

Friday temperatures: