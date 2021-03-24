San Diego County Republicans Weigh in on Trump's Future in the Party

The Republican Party has lost majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and now leaders of the party are trying to strategize the path forward. Many Republicans disagree on whether or not former President Donald Trump should have a critical role in the party moving forward.

Kimberley Hirschi and Patti Siegmann say they were both attracted to the Republican Party because of its core values. While they both voted for President Trump in both 2016 and 2020, Hirschi stopped supporting the former President completely in the aftermath of the insurrection on January 6.

"We need the Republican leaders to stand up against Trump and say we're not going to allow him to have an influence, we're not going to allow him to incite any further violence, we're not going to allow him to overthrow democracy," Hirschi said.

Hirschi said she always had concerns about President Trump, but could not support any of his Democratic opponents. Now she says she would not vote for Trump even if he was the only Republican in a race.

Siegmann, on the other hand, has been and still is a loyal supporter of Trump and says he should still continue to play a critical role in the party moving forward.

"I do believe that Trump united a lot of people, more people than others can even imagine and we voted for Trump not that he was a pastor or that he had this tremendous, perfect life; we voted for him because he is a businessman and he had to lead and get us out of tremendous problems," Siegmann said.

Both women say they believe that the future of the Republican Party is strong and neither thinks that a third party will emerge made up of Trump supporters.