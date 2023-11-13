San Diego County malls, Targets and Walmarts to close for Thanksgiving 2023

There will be fewer options this year for your post-Thanksgiving-feast walk-and-shop.

It wasn't more than a few years ago that stores competed against one another to be the first open for Black Friday, pushing the shopping holiday into Thanksgiving. Many shoppers would show up at malls early Thursday just to get their hands on the best deals.

Whether it be the pandemic or the goodness of corporations' hearts, times have changed.

Several large retailers and shopping centers with establishments in San Diego County have announced they will not open on Thanksgiving for early Black Friday shoppers and will instead stay closed.

Simon Properties, one of the country's largest mall operators, announced this month that they would close their properties for the holiday, including San Diego's Fashion Valley, North County San Diego's Carlsbad Premium Outlets and the South Bay's Las Americas Premium Outlets. All centers will reopen, though, at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

Westfield's San Diego County malls will also be closed for Thanksgiving; that includes the UTC shopping center and the Plaza Bonita Mall.

The group behind the Escondido shopping center, North County Mall, has announced the shopping center will also be closed for the holiday, as will the Shoppes at Carlsbad.

On top of shopping malls, Target and Walmart will remain closed on the Thursday holiday this year. Target's CEO Brian Cornell said their stores will never go back.

"Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we’ve built our team — and Target’s strong business model — to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Cornell said.

Black Friday started as a way to use deals to draw shoppers into stores the day after Thanksgiving, when many Americans have the day off. As Americans took to the "holiday," stores began shifting their operating hours earlier and earlier and into Thanksgiving itself, CNBC reported.

It's possible that a combination of a shift in consumer habits to online shopping and forced closures during the COVID pandemic may have turned the tide back.