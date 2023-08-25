San Diego County leaders announce anti-human trafficking school initiative

The FBI ranks San Diego among the 15 worst human trafficking hotspots in the country. That's why county leaders just announced plans to do something about it, starting in the classroom.

San Diego native Keelin Washington survived years of human trafficking that began with a trip to a Chula Vista mall when she was 14 years old.

“A couple of his friends were walking through, just flirted with us. Nothing seemed out of the norm and he asked for my phone number,” said Washington.

She did try to escape one time, she told NBC 7, but said her trafficker caught her at a Greyhound station in Las Vegas.

“He continued to beat me until I was knocked unconscious. Telling me that if I was to leave, not only would he kill me but he would kill my mother, too.”

She eventually escaped after 3.5 years of being sold for sex all over the United States. She told NBC7 she found safety in Colorado and eventually made it back to San Diego.

“I knew if I stayed he was gonna kill me. If I left, at least I had a short shot at being able to get out,” said Washington.

Now 35 years old, she shares her story everywhere she can. And she did so Friday alongside county leaders, including Supervisor Jim Desmond, Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, District Attorney Summer Stephan and San Diego County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Paul Gothold.

These leaders point to local university studies in San Diego, that revealed human trafficking generates more than $810 million per year on the backs of the 8,000 victims. The average age is 16 years old.

County supervisors plan to propose a plan to introduce education in schools for students, teachers and parents about human trafficking.

It’s something Washington already does through the nonprofit Imagine, identifying the signs of grooming. She thought it was dating.

“He took me out to dinner, he would buy me things. He would tell me that he loves me and he cares about me. And that he would always be here for me,” said Washington. “He took the time to learn what were my vulnerabilities, what were my interests, what were my struggles.”

Stephan mentioned through her work with different operations targeting human trafficking, that many times vulnerable victims were offered opportunities like modeling contracts, money and gifts.

Washington hopes to educate students about the warning signs of trafficking, the physical harm, the psychological control and how it actually occurs.

“Psychological bondage. What my trafficker first did was take away all of my identification. So I had no ID, no passport. I had no access to any kind of income," she explained.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “Be Free” or Live Chat at humantraffickinghotline.org.