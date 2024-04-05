Average San Diego County gas price jumps a nickel overnight

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 28 Friday, rising 5 cents to $5.282, its highest amount since Nov. 8.

The average price has risen 18 consecutive days and 23rd times in 24 days, increasing 35.1 cents over the past 24 days, including 3.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing March 19.

The average price is 17.5 cents more than one week ago, 35.4 cents higher than one month ago and 36.4 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.173 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that maintenance work continues at the Wilmington section of Phillips 66's Los Angeles refinery, and the Chevron refinery in El Segundo reported an unplanned breakdown-related flaring on Monday," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"OPIS also stated that West Coast refinery production was down in the last week as well as gasoline inventories based on Energy Information Administration reports."

The national average price rose 1.5 cents to $3.582, the third consecutive increase after changing by one-tenth of a cent for five consecutive days. It also rose 1.8 cents Thursday and 1.4 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 21.6 cents higher than one month ago and 5.4 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.434 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

