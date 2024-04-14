San Diego County gas prices rise 27 days straight

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the 27th consecutive day Sunday, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.368, its highest amount since Nov. 2.

The average price is 7.4 cents more than one week ago, 45.3 cents more than one month ago, and 43.3 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.067 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent for the second consecutive day, to $3.632, after a streak of 10 consecutive increases. It is 3.9 cents more than one week ago and 22 cents more than one month ago, but 3 cents less than one year ago, and has dropped $1.384 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.