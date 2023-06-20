San Diego Bayfair's event postponed until next year

This year's San Diego Bayfair powerboat competition and beach festival has been postponed until 2024, organizers announced Monday.

In a statement, San Diego Bayfair's Board of Governors said rising production costs stemming from inflation and "unexpected" sponsorship losses have led to a postponement of this year's event, which was set for Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.

"While we know our supporters will be disappointed with this difficult decision, the Board of Governors wants to ensure Bayfair continues for decades to come," said Bob Davies, Bayfair's race director.

"We're working hard to continue the Bayfair traditions of the past, and its San Diego legacy as the nation's premier beach festival and powerboat competition."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At the time the postponement was announced, tickets had not gone on sale for the 2023 event, which organizers said was expected to bring around 75,000 people to Mission Bay.

The rescheduled event is set to begin Sept. 13, 2024.

"We thank our fans, volunteers and sponsors for their support and passion for San Diego Bayfair," Davies said. "Rest assured, we'll return in 2024 even better."