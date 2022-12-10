weather

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Canceled Sunday Due to Weather

The 52nd Annual Parade of Lights has been canceled Sunday due to a weather advisory. It is still set to go on next weekend

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images

San Diego Parade of Lights has been canceled for Sunday due to a wind advisory as the county is slated to get some wet and snowy weather this weekend.

"The safety of those who participate in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is of the upmost concern to us," San Diego Bay Parade of Light organizers said in a statement.

A wind advisory was issued for 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in San Diego County coastal areas, valleys, and deserts. Those high wind speeds can make the parade dangerous for boaters, organizers said.

A weather system from the north will deliver showers Sunday morning and through the afternoon for much of the region, while high elevations in mountain communities will get a blanket of snow.

The parade of lights event scheduled for Dec. 18 is still set to happen.

The parade draws tens of thousands of people with 80 lavishly decorated boats ranging from small Catamarans to big boats with elaborate designs. The boats cruise around the San Diego Bay on two consecutive Sundays in December.

