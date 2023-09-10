maui wildfires

San Carlos Little League steps up to the plate to help baseball players in Lahaina

The local league collected baseball equipment donations to help the West Maui Little League

By Adonis Albright

The San Carlos Little League came together this weekend to help the victims of the Maui wildfires.

In the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, the West Maui Little League not only lost their baseball field but also all of their equipment.

Cory Hazlewood, vice president of the San Carlos Little League, said both he and his fellow board members have been in close contact with the West Maui Little League about what they needed.

The league held a donation drive on Saturday and Sunday at Lake Murray Community Park in La Mesa, collecting used and new baseball bats, gloves, socks, helmets and more.

But this donation drive goes beyond just first base.

"A lot of community members and neighboring little leagues have come out and brought stuff," Hazlewood said.

Community members like Lourdes Cordova learned about this donation drive on the news. After hearing all that the West Maui Little League lost in the fires, she felt compelled to act.

"My kids grew up playing sports. My granddaughter's in sports, and I just feel really bad for Maui," Cordova said.

NBC 7 also spoke with 10-year-old J.T. Kirby, one of the players with the San Carlos Little League. He has been playing baseball for four years and says he knows first-hand that teamwork makes the dream work.

He cherishes the friendships he has made while playing this sport and put himself in the shoes of his fellow baseball players in Lahaina.

"It's nice just to have my friends and just to make new friends playing on a baseball team," Kirby said.

The West Maui Little League will continue collecting monetary donations through GoFundMe for the next month or so.

