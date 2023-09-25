Round 2: I-5 freeway in downtown San Diego to be reduced to one lane due to ongoing construction this weekend

A major stretch of southbound Interstate 5 in downtown is expected to close some lanes Friday evening and remain closed until Monday as crews are continuing work to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163.

The northbound I-5 closure will begin at SR-163 at 9 p.m. Friday through Oct. 1 at 5 a.m. with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15.

The remaining northbound traffic will be directed to eastbound SR-94 via 19th Street, northbound SR-163, and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic.

Northbound I-5 will remain accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps. The freeway on-ramp at F Street and the westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures. SR-163 will remain open to traffic entering and exiting downtown.

🚨Round 2 to the I-5 bridge work over SR-163 begins Fri., Sept. 29 at 9pm when crews will reduce NB I-5 to one lane beginning at SR-15. Motorists are encouraged to use northbound SR-15 to Avoid the 5 for a Fast Drive. The closure is expected to continue until Mon., Oct. 2 at 5am. pic.twitter.com/nHzqAwfWUV — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 18, 2023

"This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come," Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said. "During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15."

Southbound lanes on the I-5 through part of downtown San Diego are shut down all weekend long. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry explains why on Sept. 9, 2023.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.