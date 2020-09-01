Rescuers Called After Kids Get Stuck on Raft

First-responders were called out Tuesday evening to rescue a group of children stuck on a raft in North County.

The three kids were on a raft made out of oil drums and boards in a pond near Dove Canyon Road and Bernardo Center Drive in 4S Ranch. The raft seems to have gotten stuck on some reeds and the children were unable to return to shore.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was called out to the scene around 6 p.m., and the department's Copter 2 helicopter was soon circling the scene, where at least one Del Mar lifeguard, San Diego police officers and sheriff's deputies were on hand as well.

An inflatable boat and some surfboards were enlisted in the rescue, and soon the children were tucked into life preservers and were safely transferred onto the boat and being brought back to shore.

The children's raft was left behind -- at least temporarily, where it had washed up