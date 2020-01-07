Rep. Hunter Announces Resignation Date

One month after California Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, he finally answered the question on many constituents’ minds: when will he resign?

In a letters to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Hunter said he would step down from his office on Jan. 13.

Hunter's communications director confirmed the congressman's resignation date to NBC 7 by email.

Hunter’s letters are provided below:

On Dec. 3, the congressman pleaded guilty to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses and acknowledged the finance violations in a brief statement on the steps outside the courthouse before walking away without taking questions.

"I failed to monitor and account for my campaign spending. I made mistakes and that’s what today was all about. So, that being said, I’ll have more statements in the future about the future," Hunter said.

