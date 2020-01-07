Duncan Hunter

Rep. Hunter Announces Resignation Date

By Andrew Johnson

Duncan-Hunter-GettyImages-494333797
Getty Images

One month after California Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, he finally answered the question on many constituents’ minds: when will he resign?

In a letters to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Hunter said he would step down from his office on Jan. 13.

Hunter's communications director confirmed the congressman's resignation date to NBC 7 by email.

Hunter’s letters are provided below:

On Dec. 3, the congressman pleaded guilty to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses and acknowledged the finance violations in a brief statement on the steps outside the courthouse before walking away without taking questions.

"I failed to monitor and account for my campaign spending. I made mistakes and that’s what today was all about. So, that being said, I’ll have more statements in the future about the future," Hunter said.

Duncan Hunter Stories

District 50 Jan 4

Challengers Question Rep. Hunter’s Delayed Resignation

politics Dec 7, 2019

Rep. Duncan Hunter Will Resign ‘Shortly After the Holidays’

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Duncan Hunter
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us