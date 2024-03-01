GM expands North America recall for potentially faulty tailgates to 820,000 trucks

General Motors has expanded an earlier recall of its trucks over a faulty tailgate to include 820,000 vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

In a recent letter posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, GM said 570,434 trucks may be affected by the issue, which may cause tailgates to inadvertently unlatch as a result of a short-circuit from water intrusion.

Affected models include 2020 through 2024 Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras.

In addition, approximately 249,000 vehicles sold in Canada were affected by the recall, according to records on Canada's motor vehicle recall database.

Earlier this month, GM said the recall affected approximately 323,000 U.S. vehicles.

GM has not received any reports of major injuries or property damage related to the issue. Only 1% of the recalled vehicles are estimated to have the defect.

Dealers have been instructed to replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies.

