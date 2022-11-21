The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the onesie that could poke or cut small children.

The recall affects the Carter's yellow, footed fleece pajamas featuring a pink pig cartoon graphic on the front with white hearts throughout.

Style number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag seven on the inside of the pajamas, and the UPC numbers is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers included in the recall are 195861313861, 195861313878, and 195861313885. The pajamas were available in children’s sizes 12M, 18M and 24M.

The pajamas were sold at Carter’s, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Belk, Boscov’s and other stores nationwide, as well as online between July and Sept. 2022.

The company is recalling about 50,800 pieces of the pajamas nationwide and about 200 in Canada.

Parents should immediately discontinue use and contact Carter’s at www.cartersrecall.com for a full refund.