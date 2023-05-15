Rapper Boosie Badazz Pleads Not Guilty to Gun Charge Following San Diego Arrest

Louisiana-based rapper Boosie Badazz, who was arrested in San Diego earlier this month, pleaded not guilty Monday to a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., was arrested on the night of May 6 during a traffic stop on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. Police did not disclose what led to the stop, but said two loaded handguns were found.

Hatch, 40, remains out of custody on $50,000 bail. He faces up to three years in state prison if convicted.

Two defense attorneys for Hatch declined to comment on the case after the hearing. Another man who was arrested along with Hatch has not been charged in connection with the May 6 incident.

Baton Rouge-based TV station WBRZ reported that Hatch was in San Diego to shoot a music video.

He also performed at the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter later on Saturday night, reportedly after bailing out of custody. Social media videos of the performance show Hatch leading a crowd into a chant of "(Expletive) San Diego police."

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Carberry said Hatch has prior felony convictions in Louisiana for possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, bringing narcotics into a penal institution, and inciting felony action.