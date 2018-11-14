A Ramona home caught fire Wednesday morning, making it the second house fire in the area this week.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Cedar Street where Cal Fire crews responded.

The house was a single family home, said Jon Heggie with Cal Fire San Diego.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area, but the fire was quickly put out, Heggie told NBC 7.

The fire was contained to the garage, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit was not dispatched to the scene, said Sgt. Greg Hampton with the unit.

Another Ramona home caught fire Monday.

"[My mother] went outside and saw the fire. She was going to get the garden hose and try and put it out but it just took over," Patrice Doona, the homeowner, told NBC 7.

No other information was available on the Wednesday fire.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.