Rail Closures to Impact Service Between Oceanside and San Diego This Weekend

Rail closures are scheduled to take place in San Diego County beginning this weekend to allow crews to work on ongoing projects like the Del Mar bluff stabilization repairs and Mid-Coast Trolley project.

Crews plan to install support columns into some Del Mar bluffs south of 4th Street and ongoing construction will continue along the Mid-Coast Trolley corridor, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) announced Thursday.

For that reason, a full rail closure is scheduled from 12 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday between Oceanside and San Diego. Another closure from Solana Beach to downtown San Diego is scheduled for 5 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

More partial rail closures are scheduled between the Solana Beach Station and Santa Fe Depot so crews can work on emergency bluff repairs. Those closures are as followed:

12 a.m. April 17 through 4 a.m. April 20;

12 a.m. April 24 through 4 a.m. April 26;

12 a.m. May 1 through 4 a.m. May 3.

The closures will impact rail services on the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo corridor. The North County Transit District, Amtrak, Metrolink and the freight carrier BNSF will all be impacted by the closures.