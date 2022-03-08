Poway Stray-Bullet Case Ends With Guilty Plea

A Poway man who fired a gunshot during an argument with his brother about a phone charger, missing him but inadvertently killing a sleeping neighbor, pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Manuula Save, 23, is set to be sentenced next month for the Aug. 17, 2019, death of Michael Walker, 38, who was shot at about 1:45 a.m. by a bullet that traveled through a bedroom wall in the defendant's apartment and into the victim's unit at the Sofi Poway apartment complex.

Walker was hit once in the midsection and died at a hospital about an hour later.

Save was facing a murder count in the case prior to his plea Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and a gun-use allegation.

Testimony from his preliminary hearing in 2020 indicated that the shooting stemmed from a verbal and physical fight between Save and his older brother, which started over the defendant using his brother's phone charger.

Prosecutors said Save then fired the gun in his sibling's general direction, penetrating the wall and striking Walker.