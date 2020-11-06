Potrero-Area Vehicle Crash Kills One, Sparks Brush Fire

One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a vehicle crashed at a rural road crossing in the far southern reaches of San Diego County, struck a power pole and burst into flames, igniting a brush fire.

The fatal wreck took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Hartley Hill and Round Potrero roads, north of state Route 94 in Potrero, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The burning vehicle ignited a vegetation blaze that blackened about three open acres before firefighters could get the flames under control, Cal Fire reported.

Further details about the traffic accident, included the victim's identity, were not immediately available.