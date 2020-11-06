East County

Potrero-Area Vehicle Crash Kills One, Sparks Brush Fire

By City News Service

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Shutterstock

One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a vehicle crashed at a rural road crossing in the far southern reaches of San Diego County, struck a power pole and burst into flames, igniting a brush fire.

The fatal wreck took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Hartley Hill and Round Potrero roads, north of state Route 94 in Potrero, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The burning vehicle ignited a vegetation blaze that blackened about three open acres before firefighters could get the flames under control, Cal Fire reported.

Local

Decision 2020 Nov 3

Live Updates: San Diego County’s 2020 Election Results Roll In

Ballots Nov 4

San Diego's Election Results

Further details about the traffic accident, included the victim's identity, were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

East Countycar crashbrush firedeadly crashPotrero
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us