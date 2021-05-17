Panga Boat Carrying 20 People Spotted Off Point Loma's Shores

You are watching a live feed of NBC 7 News Today. This breaking news story will be mixed with weather, traffic and other top stories.

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a panga boat carrying nearly two dozen people that was spotted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday.

The vessel was spotted sometime at about 2:50 a.m. by the San Diego Harbor Police Department, according to USCG Petty Officer Alex Gray. The boat's captain refused to listen to the Coast Guard's demands and later got the boat stuck near Osprey Point around Sunset Cliffs.

Lifeguards took over from there and helped tow 20 people from the panga boat onto the USCGC Robert Ward. At the scene, U.S. Border Patrol and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department could be seen ready to assist at the scene.

Flashing lights could be seen at the horizon from the shore, coming from the officials’ search. A helicopter was also spotted circling the area.

It is unclear if any injuries occurred in connection to the panga.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for more updates.