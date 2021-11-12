sunset cliffs

Possible Panga Discovered Near Sunset Cliffs After Neighbors Report Desperate Calls for Help From the Water

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Shutterstock

One man was rescued overnight after neighbors heard desperate yells for help coming from the water off Sunset Cliffs in what is being investigated as a possible panga entry.

Nearby residents called authorities at about 3 a.m. Friday after hearing pleas for help early in the morning. Several entities from San Diego police, lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection all responded to the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Upon arrival, first responders located a man in the water near a possible panga. Authorities described him as exhausted and said he was suffering from hypothermia when they found him. It’s estimated the man may have been in the water for about half an hour before he was rescued.

The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment. Lifeguards believe the vessel he was on was stalled by engine issues. They added that they don’t believe anyone else is in the water.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Reports 447 Cases, No New Deaths

Padres 7 hours ago

Tatis Wins Second Straight Silver Slugger Award

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

sunset cliffsSan DiegoRescuewater
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us