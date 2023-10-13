Portions of SR-163 and I-8 may see traffic delays all weekend due to construction

Road work on state Route 163 and Interstate 8 over the weekend could create traffic delays as drivers are detoured through the San Diego area.

Caltrans is working on a new pedestrian bridge that crosses over the SR-163 and 6th Avenue in the Hillcrest area. The work will affect SR-163 on and off-ramps near Scripps Mercy Hospital and connector ramps from I-8, including the eastbound Hotel Circle south on-ramp.

The closure is scheduled to last the majority of the weekend -- from 3 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday -- but the times could change due to weather, traffic or other incidents, the agency said.

Here are the planned detours:

Drivers from eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector, to Friars Road and back.

Drivers from Southbound SR-163 to the 6th Avenue exit will be detoured to the Washington Street off-ramp