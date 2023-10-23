Port of San Diego approves $1.5M project to upgrade IB Pier

A pier has stood on Imperial Beach for more than 60 years. The Port of San Diego wants to make sure it stands a lot longer.

Port Commissioners recently approved a $1.5 million project to update and upgrade the IB Pier.

“We invest a lot of money in this pier,” explained Commissioner Dan Malcolm. “As a matter of fact, $6.5 in the last five years we’ve put in this pier.”

“This pier needs some repairs, definitely,” said Rita Pomatto during a walk on the pier. “There’s pilings that have been broken, have broken off. They need to be replaced and we need some maintenance out here.”

“That infrastructure constantly has to be redone, refurbished,” continued Commissioner Malcolm. “Just some basic infrastructure. We’re cleaning some corrosion on the bottom of the pier.”

Malcolm said Port construction contractors will replace two piles, upgrade and fix some utility lines, and rewire some lighting and electrical panels.

“We have our pier. We have our beach. This is pretty much it. This is what draws the tourists to Imperial Beach,” shrugged Pomatto, who has lived in IB for almost 40 years.

Unfortunately, the pier may be the only thing working for the City of Imperial Beach right now. Pollution from Mexico regularly keeps people out of the water most of the year.

“That is a tough subject. That’s been in the news a lot,” said Malcolm.