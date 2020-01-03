Police Surround Bay Terraces Apartment Complex, Detain Man

San Diego Police Department officers surrounded a home in Bay Terraces Friday morning as they tried to negotiate with a man reportedly threatening to harm himself.

SDPD said both the man and his family had called 911 for help. The man's family told police he had a gun and was experiencing some sort of mental breakdown.

Officers headed to the family's home at an apartment complex at Brookhaven Road and south Meadowbrook Drive at around 9:20 a.m. The area is near the Mi Familia Supermarket and Skyline Hills Branch Library.

Several patrol cars and at least a dozen officers parked near a playground, roping off an area near the family's apartment unit.

Officers said two women -- the mother of the man's children and her sister -- were inside the home, along with two or three children, also belonging to the man.

An SDPD officer said the man appeared to be threatening to take his own life.

Soon, the man could be seen pacing outside, shirtless, negotiating with police.

An NBC 7 crew could see a woman and child on the patio, watching the situation unfold. Neighbors also gathered outside.

A few minutes later, the man was detained.

An SDPD officer said the man will receive a mental evaluation.

Police have not yet determined if the man was armed. Just after he was detained, officers searched the home for the possible weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

NBC 7 spoke with several neighbors who couldn't enter their apartments because they were roped off due to the police activity.

One neighbor told NBC 7 police have been called to the home before.

No further details were immediately released.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.