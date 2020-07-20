Police Shooting Reported in Eastlake

A police shooting involving the Chula Vista Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department was reported Monday in Eastlake.

The SDSO said its Fugitive Task Force was assisting CVPD when shots were fired on Rutgers Avenue near Otay Lakes Road at around 5:20 p.m. It is unclear who or what agency fired, or if anyone was injured.

Overhead views from SkyRanger 7 showed several evidence placards in the street in front of a home at the western corner of Rutgers and Otay Lakes. Steps away from the placards was an overturned SUV that appeared to have collided with a truck that came to rest on the sidewalk.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.