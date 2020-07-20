Chula Vista

Police Shooting Reported in Eastlake

By Rafael Avitabile

The scene of a police shooting in the Eastlake neighborhood of Chula Vista.
NBC 7

A police shooting involving the Chula Vista Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department was reported Monday in Eastlake.

The SDSO said its Fugitive Task Force was assisting CVPD when shots were fired on Rutgers Avenue near Otay Lakes Road at around 5:20 p.m. It is unclear who or what agency fired, or if anyone was injured.

Overhead views from SkyRanger 7 showed several evidence placards in the street in front of a home at the western corner of Rutgers and Otay Lakes. Steps away from the placards was an overturned SUV that appeared to have collided with a truck that came to rest on the sidewalk.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 453 New Cases, 2nd Day of No New Deaths

Reopening San Diego 18 mins ago

San Diego Mayor Faulconer Fast-Tracks Outdoor Operations for Businesses

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaSDSOPolice shootingCVPDEastlake
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us