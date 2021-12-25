San Diego

Police Seek Robbers Who Shot Man in Southcrest Area

By City News Service

Police Saturday were investigating the robbery and shooting of a man victimized while standing next to his car Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. at 1000 S. 36th St., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.


"A 47-year-old man was standing next to his car when two male suspects approached him and demanded money," Heims said. "The victim gave them the money. He was then hit in the head and shot in the left knee."

Heims said the suspects, described as men in their 20s wearing masks, got into a blue BMW sedan with tinted windows and were last seen driving away southbound on South 36th Street.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.

Detectives from the SDPD's Southeastern Division were investigating.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

