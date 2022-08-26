Police Searching for Skateboard-Riding Assailant in Oceanside

A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air.

The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a non-life- threatening arm wound.

Officers, including a helicopter crew, were searching the area for the assailant -- described as a heavily tattooed, bald-headed man, 5 feet, 8 inches, to 6 feet tall, wearing black shorts, a blue jacket and black Puma shoes -- through the late morning, according to police. He remained at large at midday.

Air support is searching the area for the suspect and asks people to avoid the area. If you have information regarding the incident, call the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900.

It was unclear what prompted the stabbing.