San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Police Search For Driver Who Pinned Man and Took Off in Vista

The Vista Fire Department extracted the unidentified male victim from underneath the truck

By City News Service

Authorities continued their search Wednesday for a hit-and-run suspect that pinned a man underneath a truck in a retail parking lot in Vista.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found a man pinned under a Toyota pickup in the AutoZone parking lot around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect ran away before deputies arrived on scene at the store at 950 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Vista Fire Department extracted the unidentified male victim from underneath the truck. He was then taken by helicopter to Palomar Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other information was released. Deputies have not identified a suspect. If anyone has information, call the Sheriff's Vista Patrol Station at 760-940-4551 or leave at anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Local

San Diego County 13 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 658 New COVID-19 Cases, Plus What to Know About the Golden State Stimulus

San Diego County 3 mins ago

San Diego Foundation Awards $500,000 Grant to Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce

Those with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentVistahit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us