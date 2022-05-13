Police Release Names of Two Men Killed in Jamacha-Lomita Stabbings

Police released the names Thursday of two men stabbed to death last weekend during a fight at a home in the Jamacha/Lomita area of San Diego.

Edward Robbins, 36, and Jeffrey Moore, 34, both of San Diego, died following the Sunday morning stabbing, which police said occurred at a home in the 800 block of Carlsbad Street. A woman was also stabbed during the melee, but she was hospitalized with non-life- threatening injuries.

Police were called about 2:40 a.m. and according to San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki, investigators found that during a gathering at the home, a fight broke out and 38-year-old Michael Major allegedly stabbed all three victims with a knife. Moore died at the scene, while Robbins was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Major was charged this week with two counts of murder for allegedly killing Robbins and Moore, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing the woman.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Major pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, during which a prosecutor stated that the suspect and victims were known to one another.

Major remains in custody without bail.