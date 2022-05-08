Two Men Stabbed to Death, Woman Wounded in San Diego Home

A man suspected of multiple stabbings at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two men and wounding a woman, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at around 2:40 a.m. on the 800 block of Carlsbad Street. When San Diego Police Department officers arrived, they found three victims, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

The officers began first aid, but a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old man died, Cambell said. A 24-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Campbell said it appears there was a gathering at the home when an altercation broke out and the stabbings occurred.

A 38-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbings.