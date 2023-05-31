Police Investigating Sexual Assault in East San Diego Neighborhood

San Diego police are investigating after someone called to report a person had been raped at gunpoint in an east San Diego neighborhood Monday night.

SDPD said its sex crimes unit will be handling an investigation into the attack that occurred near Angelus Avenue and Viewcrest Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego on the evening of Memorial Day.

Police did not release any information about a suspect, including whether someone had been arrested, but the agency did confirm a firearm was used during the attack.

NBC 7 reached out for more information Wednesday but has not yet heard back. No other details were released.