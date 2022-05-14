Police Investigating After One Person Shot, Killed in National City

A man is dead after a shooting in National City Saturday, the National City Police Department said.
Officers received calls about a person down and several shots fired in the area of El Toyon Park around 5:40 p.m., NCPD said.
Once arrived at the scene, officers found a man on the ground suffering from several gun shot wounds. Paramedics at the scene transported the man to a local hospital where he died, police said.
It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.
Police said the the victim has been identified, but their name is not being released at this time.