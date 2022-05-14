Police Investigating After One Person Shot, Killed in National City

A man is dead after a shooting in National City Saturday, the National City Police Department said.

Officers received calls about a person down and several shots fired in the area of El Toyon Park around 5:40 p.m., NCPD said.

Once arrived at the scene, officers found a man on the ground suffering from several gun shot wounds. Paramedics at the scene transported the man to a local hospital where he died, police said.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the the victim has been identified, but their name is not being released at this time.