Point Loma neighbors against proposed homeless shelter that could sleep up to 700

As San Diego struggles with shelter bed availability for the homeless, people in the Point Loma community are speaking out against the city's plan for a new shelter near Liberty Station that could accommodate hundreds.

Dozens of residents showed up to the Peninsula Community Planning Board’s (PCPB) meeting Thursday night at the Point Loma Library to express their opposition to a proposal that would turn Barracks H, a 5-acre lot on the southeast side of Liberty Station next to the airport, into a mixed-used homeless shelter.

Their biggest concerns revolved around safety, especially that of children who attend schools in the area.

"I think it's not an appropriate area like, you know, Liberty Station area is a very family-friendly area," Point Loma resident Dylan Morey said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Demolition of existing structures on Barracks H has already begun, according to the city. The proposed shelter could house anywhere between 300 to 700 people and could potentially open as early as next summer.

But not everyone is on board.

"This site is across a pedestrian bridge from youth athletic fields, from playgrounds, and from nine schools, most of which have open campuses, and educated 3,000 students," neighbor Derek Falconer said.

Mayor Todd Gloria has said the proposal is still in its early stages and that the city plans to engage with the community as they move forward. But many say they feel left out. So now they’re making their voices heard.

After hearing their concerns, the PCPB decided to send Mayor Gloria a written request asking him not to move forward with the construction of the new site.

"There's a lot of issues here. Safety of children and the community that makes this site the wrong site for a community this size," Falconer said.

The operating cost for the site could be anywhere from $7 million to $20 million every year.