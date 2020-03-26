Plane Lands Safely at San Diego International Following “Mechanical Difficulty”

An inbound plane landed safely at San Diego International Airport overnight after experiencing what authorities described as “mechanical difficulty.”

The San Diego Fire Department said it responded to an Alert 2 report as the aircraft approached the airport with “major difficulty.” An Alert 2 is issued by Airport Communications when a pilot indicates a malfunction with an aircraft that may affect control or the overall operation.

As per protocol in these situations, fire and rescue crews were on standby at the airfield. The plane made a safe landing and injuries were not reported.

Details on what triggered the “mechanical difficulty” were not immediately clear.