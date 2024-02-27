Pitbull bites owner's toddler nephew in the face in City Heights

A toddler is recovering after a dog attack Tuesday afternoon in City Heights.

Emergency dispatchers got a call on Tuesday afternoon from a dog owner who said a pitbull they owned had bitten their nephew in the face, according to San Diego Police spokesman John Buttle.

The boy who was bitten is 3 years old, officials said.

SDPD, San Diego Fire-Rescue and the humane society were all called out to the residence in the 4600 block of Home Avenue.

The boy's condition is not yet known, but it's assumed his injuries are not life-threatening.