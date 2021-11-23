plane crash

Pilot Dies in Small Plane Crash in Temecula

By Associated Press

NBC DFW

A pilot died Tuesday in the crash of a small plane on a hillside in Temecula, California, authorities said.

The single-engine Zodiac 601XL crashed just southeast of French Valley Airport in Temecula around 10:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man, the plane's sole occupant, dead inside the aircraft, Riverside County Sheriff's Sergeant Brandi Swan told the Press-Enterprise.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

plane crashTemecula
