Pilot Dies in Small Plane Crash in Temecula

A pilot died Tuesday in the crash of a small plane on a hillside in Temecula, California, authorities said.

The single-engine Zodiac 601XL crashed just southeast of French Valley Airport in Temecula around 10:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

We are on scene of a small plane crash located in the 32100 block of Everview Terrace in the city of Temecula. The scene is being contained. FAA/NTSB has been notified. No street closures at this time. We ask the public to avoid the area at this time. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 23, 2021

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man, the plane's sole occupant, dead inside the aircraft, Riverside County Sheriff's Sergeant Brandi Swan told the Press-Enterprise.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.