Photos: Trash, Needles, Human Waste Litter San Diego Sidewalks Published 29 mins ago • Updated 3 mins ago NBC 7 Investigates surveyed dozens of San Diego neighborhoods and streets after finding complaints about filth in the city's Get It Done app. 8 photos 1/8 NBC San Diego A needle in a pile of trash on the sidewalk on 9th Avenue between E Street and Broadway in downtown 2/8 NBC San Diego A homemade bong left sitting on the sidewalk on 9th Avenue between F and G Streets downtown 3/8 NBC San Diego A pile of trash on El Cajon Boulevard between Oregon and Idaho streets in the North Park neighborhood 4/8 NBC San Diego Tents block the sidewalk along the 1500 block of National Avenue downtown 5/8 NBC San Diego Needles and cigarette butts litter the 1500 block of National Avenue in downtown 6/8 NBC San Diego A water bottle likely containing urine on the corner of J and 14th streets downtown 7/8 NBC San Diego A pile of human feces (blurred) near the trolley at Commercial Street and National Avenue 8/8 A pile of human feces (blurred) in the Ocean Beach Pier parking lot