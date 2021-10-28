Photos: Trash, Needles, Human Waste Litter San Diego Sidewalks

NBC 7 Investigates surveyed dozens of San Diego neighborhoods and streets after finding complaints about filth in the city's Get It Done app.

A needle in a pile of trash on the sidewalk on 9th Avenue between E Street and Broadway in downtown
A homemade bong left sitting on the sidewalk on 9th Avenue between F and G Streets downtown
A pile of trash on El Cajon Boulevard between Oregon and Idaho streets in the North Park neighborhood
Tents block the sidewalk along the 1500 block of National Avenue downtown
Needles and cigarette butts litter the 1500 block of National Avenue in downtown
A water bottle likely containing urine on the corner of J and 14th streets downtown
A pile of human feces (blurred) near the trolley at Commercial Street and National Avenue
A pile of human feces (blurred) in the Ocean Beach Pier parking lot

