Photos: Migrants Await Title 42's Expiration at U.S.-Mexico Border Near San Ysidro

A coronavirus pandemic-era public health restriction that allowed the U.S. to expel asylum seekers is set to expire Thursday.

The impending expiration prompted migrants from different countries to rush to U.S.-Mexico border points of entry. Near San Ysidro, families of migrants have waited for days to begin their asylum cases and make an effort to enter the U.S. As a result, President Joe Biden ordered 1,500 to the border to brace for an influx of asylum seekers.

Volunteers have dropped off supplies such as blankets, cell phone charges, food and water to those seeking asylum.