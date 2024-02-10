PHOTOS: February's storm pounds San Diego, parts of California with heavy rain

Another winter storm battered San Diego County and other parts of California with heavy rain, gusty winds and snow during the first week of February. Take a look at some of the photos depicting the days of rain and its effects.
28 photos
1/28
NBC 7 San Diego | Joe Little
Dark clouds form over Eastlake in Chula Vista, Feb. 6, 2024.
2/28
Denis Poroy/AP
Raegan, left, and Judah Mccracken walk along the Embarcadero, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in San Diego.
3/28
Beachgoers in Carlsbad on Feb. 6, 2024.
4/28
Rainy weather in Fletcher Hills on Feb. 6, 2024.
5/28
A double rainbow in Chula Vista on Feb. 6, 2024.
6/28
ana lombrozo
Tecolote Canyon: “The water was overflowing. Everywhere was beautiful, but a lot water flowing to the street.”
7/28
Gregory Bull/AP
Migrants seeking asylum from Ecuador take shelter from wind and rain as they await processing in a makeshift, mountainous campsite after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, near Jacumba, Calif. About 200 migrants huddled under blankets and plastic bags under pounding rain and wind Friday night, as Border Patrol agents tried to work out transportation to area facilities.
8/28
Laguna Mountain Lodge
Snow as shown in the Laguna Mountain Lodge camera on Feb. 7, 2024.
9/28
Snow shown in the Laguna Mountain Lodge camera on Feb. 8, 2024.
10/28
Snow blankets Julian on Feb. 8, 2024.
11/28
Eric Thayer/AP
Barricades mark a closed Pacific Coast Highway due to flooding Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Huntington Beach.
12/28
Eric Thayer/AP
The roof of a submerged car is visible on a flooded street under a railroad bridge, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Long Beach.
13/28
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A man swims chest-deep through flood waters with his cell phone near three cars that are submerged after rain flooded several areas of Long Beach from the first in a series of storms hits Southern California, in Long Beach Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
14/28
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: A view of a van buried in mudslides at Beverly Crest neighborhood, as atmospheric river storms hit Los Angeles, California, United States on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
15/28
In an aerial view, a mudslide leads to a home where it smashed through its garage as a historic atmospheric river storm inundates the Studio City section of Los Angeles, California, on February 6, 2024. A powerful storm lashing California has left at least three people dead and caused devastating mudslides and flooding, after dumping months’ worth of rain in a single day. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)
16/28
Damian Dovarganes/AP
A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California, flooding roadways and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains.
17/28
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
People attending the Grammy’s run between the red carpet and a parking garage as another storm bears down at L.A. Live in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
18/28
Getty
Saeed Fardin, part owner of Superhero Toys n More clears the sidewalk as a shipment of goods is delivered during a snowstorm in Big Bear. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
19/28
Big Bear, CA, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Brayan Arreola (cq) and Cynthia Ramirez clear snow from the porch of Big Bear Superstore as a snowstorm blankets Big Bear. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
20/28
Big Bear, CA, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Tyler Reid tidies up the entrance to a candy shop in downtown as a snowstorm blankets Big Bear. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
21/28
Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Severe weather moves into the San Gabriel Mountains as an atmospheric river storm begins to hit Southern California, on February 4, 2024.
22/28
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A person walks along a flooded street on February 4, 2024 in Santa Barbara.
23/28
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man fills a sand bag during a storm in Santa Barbara, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
24/28
David McNew/AFP via Getty Images
A boat washes ashore as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms arrives to Santa Barbara, on February 4, 2024.
25/28
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A person rides a bike through floodwater during a storm in Santa Barbara, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Hurricane-force winds whipped the seas off California, while heavy rains raised flood risks from San Francisco to San Diego, as another powerful Pacific storm arrived on the state’s doorstep.
26/28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
A fallen tree is seen over power lines during the delayed final round start the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 04, 2024 in Pebble Beach.
27/28
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A visitor walks past the General Grant tree as snow falls in the Grant Grove of giant sequoia trees during an atmospheric river storm on February 01, 2024 in Kings Canyon National Park.
28/28
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
A view of the destruction caused by a giant tree, which has fallen on a house on El Grande Dr. in San Jose, on February 4, 2024.