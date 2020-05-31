Photos: Downtown ‘Justice for George’ Protest, Aftermath on May 31, 2020

"Justice for George" protesters assembled in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020, calling for justice and reform after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The largely peaceful crowds spread out to surrounding streets and briefly onto Interstate 5.
As the day turned to night, some began looting and breaking into stores, others stood in front of businesses trying to protect them.
36 photos
1/36
Audra Stafford/NBC 7
Marks from pepper balls deployed by police in downtown San Diego, seen on June 1, 2020.
2/36
NBC 7
3/36
NBC 7
4/36
NBC 7
5/36
NBC 7
6/36
NBC 7
7/36
NBC 7
8/36
Niala Charles/NBC 7
A view from behind police lines on May 31, 2020.
9/36
NBC 7
A looted CVS on May 31, 2020.
10/36
NBC 7
11/36
NBC 7
12/36
NBC 7
13/36
NBC 7
A group smashed windows and some went in and out of a store in downtown.
14/36
NBC 7
Protesters gather outside Fashion Valley.
15/36
Police officers assembled in response to a protest at Fashion Valley on Sunday night.
16/36
Allison Ash
A woman with tears in her eyes faces off against police officers.
17/36
Joe Little
Police officers deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to clear an intersection in Downtown San Diego after some individuals threw water bottles at them.
18/36
Allison Ash
Protests continue in Downtown San Diego eight hours after it began.
19/36
NBC 7
20/36
Joe Little/NBC 7
Downtown San Diego around 4:45 p.m. on May 31, 2020.
21/36
Joe Little/NBC 7
Downtown San Diego around 4:45 p.m. on May 31, 2020.
22/36
Allison Ash/NBC 7
After SDPD asked a crowd of protesters to move away from their headquarters, some take a knee on May 31, 2020.
23/36
Allison Ash/NBC 7
Protesters head toward Interstate 5 on May 31, 2020.
24/36
NBC 7
"Since 1619 to 2020, we are still being lynched by the hands of either white supremacy, police brutality and the justice system," said Azikiwe Franklin of San Diego. "Too many police have been getting off and we're upset."
25/36
Allison Ash/NBC 7
Protesters outside SDPD headquarters on May 31, 2020.
26/36
NBC 7
27/36
NBC 7
"They're doing this for black lives, for George Floyd, Martin Luther King -- all the black people that have died and they're done. They want justice," said 10-year-old J'mani Vendely of San Diego.
28/36
NBC 7
29/36
Allison Ash/NBC 7
A protester in front of police at First Avenue and Broadway on May 31, 2020.
30/36
Allison Ash/NBC 7
Handful of protesters remain outside Hall of Justice on May 31, 2020.
31/36
Allison Ash/NBC 7
SDPD officer takes a knee in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020.
32/36
NBC 7
"The only way to get anything done is to take it to the judges. They're the ones who are releasing these police. If the police work for the people, we're paying their salaries then if something like this happens again ever they need to go in front of a jury of their peers, not run off to the judge," Adisa told NBC 7.
33/36
NBC 7
34/36
NBC 7
35/36
NBC 7
SDPD deploys tear gas at First Avenue and Broadway on May 31, 2020.
36/36
NBC 7
Police block access to the Coronado Bridge on May 31, 2020.