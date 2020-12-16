Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine began arriving in San Diego County on Dec. 15, 2020.

The vaccine arrived first at Naval Medical Center San Diego, followed by Rady Children's Hospital, and UC San Diego Health.

San Diego County expected to receive 28,000 doses of the vaccine (not counting the undisclosed amount received by Naval Medical Center San Diego) during this first round on the week of Dec. 15.

More is coming.

Here's a look at history in the making -- 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic first reached San Diego County.