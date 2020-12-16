Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine began arriving in San Diego County on Dec. 15, 2020.

The vaccine arrived first at Naval Medical Center San Diego, followed by Rady Children's Hospital, and UC San Diego Health.

San Diego County expected to receive 28,000 doses of the vaccine (not counting the undisclosed amount received by Naval Medical Center San Diego) during this first round on the week of Dec. 15.

More is coming.

Here's a look at history in the making -- 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic first reached San Diego County.

1/28
NBC 7
Brittanee Randle, 27, an emergency room nurse at Rady Children’s Hospital, was the first person in San Diego County, non-military, to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
2/28
Getty Images
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, top left, sodium chloride, syringes and alcohol wipes at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by U.S. hospitals Monday, the initial step in a historic drive to immunize millions of people as deaths surpassed the 300,000 mark. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
3/28
An AcuTemp AX56L mobile refrigerator/freezer unit containing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by U.S. hospitals Monday, the initial step in a historic drive to immunize millions of people as deaths surpassed the 300,000 mark. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
4/28
A member of the U.S. Navy prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by U.S. hospitals Monday, the initial step in a historic drive to immunize millions of people as deaths surpassed the 300,000 mark. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
5/28
U.S. Navy personnel prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by U.S. hospitals Monday, the initial step in a historic drive to immunize millions of people as deaths surpassed the 300,000 mark. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
6/28
A healthcare worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by U.S. hospitals Monday, the initial step in a historic drive to immunize millions of people as deaths surpassed the 300,000 mark. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
7/28
Getty Images
A healthcare worker gets ready to get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
8/28
Getty Images
Rachel Marrs (L) gives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine shot to Michelle Gaano a Registered Nurse at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
9/28
Getty Images
Occupational Health Nurse Maureen Finnegan (L) gives Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine shot to Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. John Bradley at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
10/28
Getty Images
Occupational Health Nurse Maureen Finnegan (L) gives Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine shot to Dr. Heather Pierce a Pediatric hospitalist at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
11/28
Getty Images
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at Rady Children’s Hospital before it’s placed back in the refrigerator in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
12/28
Getty Images
Pharmacist Manager Ron D’Ulisse opens the refrigerator currently used to store Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
13/28
Getty Images
Pharmacy Technician Kevin Ros (R) prepares Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine before it is administered to healthcare workers at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
14/28
Getty Images
Pharmacist Manager Ron D’Ulisse speaks to Occupational Health Nurse Maureen Finnegan before she administers Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to frontline medical workers at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
15/28
Pharmacy Technician Kevin Ros (R) prepares Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine before it is administered to healthcare workers at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on December 15, 2020. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
16/28
COVID-19 vaccine at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego
17/28
COVID-19 vaccine at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.
18/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health took a screengrab of the exact moment -- 7:14 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2020 -- when the facility received it's first batch of the coronavirus vaccine.
19/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health was among some of the first facilities in San Diego County to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020.
20/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health
21/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health
22/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health
23/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health
24/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health received its first order of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020.
25/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health
26/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health
27/28
UC San Diego Health
UC San Diego Health
28/28
NBC 7
Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego received the coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020. The facility was chosen as a storage site for the vaccine because it is equipped with large capacity sub-zero freezers perfect for storing the medicine.

