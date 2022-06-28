PHOTOS: Chopper the Biker Dog

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Whether you've seen him strolling by on his tiny motorcycle or follow him on his social media accounts and admire him from afar, chances are high that if you're from San Diego, you know just who Chopper the Biker Dog was.

The friendly Boston Terrier was known to light up a room with his charming biker-like attire and matching mini motorcycle. He would often be spotted at various parades but the most important job for this pooch was his role as a therapy dog.

Chopper visited various hospital rooms and veterans' homes to bring them comfort and company — two of his specialties. His presence incited cheers, aw's and many smiles, as seen on dozens of videos online.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Chopper and his human, Mark Shaffer, eased up on in-person appearances as the beloved pup's health declined. With older age came Chopper's Cushing’s Disease and anemia.

Sadly, the pooch passed away overnight on Monday, but he certainly will live on in the memories of the hundreds of people whose lives he touched.

4 photos
1/4
Joe Little, NBC 7
Chopper the Biker Dog has slowed a bit after almost 11 years of service as a therapy dog.
2/4
Joe Little
An up-close look at Chopper’s thoughtful gaze.
3/4
Joe Little
Chopper the Biker Dog, as pictured on a July afternoon in 2020.
4/4
Joe Little
NBC 7 reporter Joe Little and Chopper enjoy an afternoon in July 2020.

This article tagged under:

Chopper the Biker DogSan DiegoLa MesadogObituary

