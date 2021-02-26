Petco Vaccination Super Station to Close Saturday Due to Nationwide Shortage of Moderna Vaccine

A live feed of NBC 7 News will start at 4 p.m. This video will be mixed with weather, traffic and other top stories.

San Diego's Petco Park vaccination super station will once again close starting Saturday due to a nationwide shortage of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, a county spokesperson confirmed to NBC 7.

The County spokesperson said the closure would last through Tuesday.

Second-dose appointments will be rescheduled automatically, the spokesperson said. Those impacted by the delays are advised to check their MyUCSDChart account or look for an email with details about their new appointment date.

Petco Park only administers Moderna vaccines. No information on how this nationwide shortage will affect other local vaccines sites was released.

This is also the third time Petco Park’s vaccine site faces delays in appointments due to shipment issues. On Feb. 18, the county announced that it did not receive its expected shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Extreme winter weather in parts of the U.S. delayed delivery of doses last week.

This comes days after the county announced employees in schools, education and childcare; non-medical emergency responders and workers in the food and agriculture sectors will be eligible for vaccinations beginning on Saturday.

For more information on how San Diego County vaccine sites, click here.

To take a look at the county's available appointments, click here.

