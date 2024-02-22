Peso Pluma's new tour ‘Exodo' includes stop in San Diego

Internationally recognized artist Peso Pluma announced his new 2024 tour that will include more than 35 shows including San Diego.

The "EXODO" tour will take place in North America and includes a performance at the Latino Sueños Festival in Chicago. Shows in New York, Miami, Houston, several cities in Canada, and a performance at the Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito on August 10.

The "corridos tumbados" artist performed 54 sold-out shows in 2023 and received multiple awards including his first Grammy for Best Mexican Music Album.

"Peso Pluma returns to the arenas with a new show, including a completely retried stage design and setlist, featuring their remarkable live band," organizers said.

On Wednesday, February 21, presale tickets began for Citi users, and general ticket sales will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 23.

The Mexican singer will perform for the first time as an official artist at the Coachella Music Festival, after a special performance in the 2023 edition alongside Becky G on the Coachella desert stage.

PESO PLUMA SUSPENDS CONCERT IN TIJUANA

Peso Pluma recently suspended a performance in Tijuana, following threats against him. A short time later, the City of Tijuana banned all concerts with narcocorridos or corridos tumbados like the music sung by Peso Pluma.

Fans of Peso Pluma in Tijuana can attend one of his two shows near the border, including his stop in San Diego or his presence at the Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito.