Person Trapped in Burning Home Dies in Ramona

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

One person who was trapped inside a burning home in San Diego’s East County was killed early Monday in the fire.

Firefighters were notified of a house fire at about 2:30 a.m. and responded to the 500 block of Teleford Lane in Ramona. There, they learned one person was trapped in the burning structure.

As crews battled the blaze, firefighters worked tirelessly to pull that person out of the fire. Despite their efforts, that individual died at the scene, according to Cal Fire.

Details on the deceased, such as their name, age or sex, were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

