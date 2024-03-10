Nearly 100 people illegally cross into US near San Ysidro Port of Entry: CBP

Video shows a large group of people attempting to cross into the U.S. along San Diego’s southern border on Sunday.

Laura Ramirez captured video as she was crossing the Pedestrian West Facility from Tijuana into San Diego.

“I saw a lot of women, children, men crossing. As a mother, I did worry about the children. I saw children falling down, getting pulled, trying to run, a lot of really small children trying to run and parents just going for it,” Ramirez said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed the incident in the following statement to NBC 7:

"On March 10, at approximately 11:35 a.m., approximately 100 individuals entered the United States illegally approximately one-half mile west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The group, varying demographically, turned themselves in to nearby Border Patrol agents. They will be transported to nearby CBP facilities for further processing."

“It did kind of worry me a little that there’s a lot of kids going through that,” Ramirez said.

Nine people were detained, according to Mexican authorities. They said eight of them were Mexican nationals and one was from Brazil.

Last year, CBP temporarily closed the PedWest crossing in response to the increased illegal crossing attempts. At one point, before the closure, they estimated 700 migrants were waiting to be processed near San Ysidro.

CBP said PedWest's closure allowed the agency to reallocate officers to help Border Patrol agents encountering migrants along the border.

In a statement provided to NBC 7 back in December, CBP said, “We will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to the evolving situation.”

