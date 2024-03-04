US-Mexico border

Activist calls for dialogue after mass-casualty event at border fence over the weekend

Ten people got hurt as they climbed over the fence. The Mexican consulate confirmed the injured were from Central America

By Shandel Menezes

There’s a growing trend with migrants getting hurt, or killed, trying to climb over the fences at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Over the weekend, a mass-casualty event occurred when 10 people fell from the fence near Tijuana.

Around 4 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports from Border Patrol that people climbing the fence fell.

Stories from the US-Mexico

Mexico 4 hours ago

US State Department issues spring break travel alert for Mexico

US-Mexico border Mar 2

10 people injured after falling from US-Mexico border fence near Tijuana: SDFD

U.S.-Mexico border Feb 27

San Diego County will not ask federal government to close Tijuana border

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When crews arrived at the scene on Saturday, they found 10 individuals, who were then taken to the hospital with various injuries, the worst being broken bones, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Oscar Rodriguez. Their ages ranged from 18 to mid-40s.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported 34 deaths of people falling from border fences up to 30 feet tall since 2019 when the Trump Administration began making the fences taller. That’s compared to the two deaths in the five years before 2019.

“It's not working,” said Lilian Serrano with Southern Borders Communities Coalition. “It's not, and it will never work.”

CBP’s message to migrants looking to cross illegally is: “Don’t do it. When migrants cross the border illegally, they put their lives in peril. The terrain along the border is extreme, the weather is severe, and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving.”

Ten people were in the hospital after rescue crews say they fell while trying to climb over the U.S.-Mexico border fence on March 2, 2024.

CBP also warns about smugglers it said are lying to migrants and telling them the border is open when it isn’t. The smugglers are in it for the money and abandon migrants in remote, dangerous areas, according to CBP.

Serrano said the risks that come with crossing illegally pale in comparison with what migrants face if they stay.

“People will continue to come as long as migrants don't have anywhere else to go,” Serrano said. “As long as people are being forced to leave their homes, people will continue to take very dangerous routes to make it to our country looking for safety.”

Serrano is pushing for more discussions about managing migration to the U.S. and expanding the ways in which migrants can travel safely and legally.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico border
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us